San Antonio southeast side church hold weekly fish fry for those observing lent

St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church is feeding parishioners for lent, while also working to provide warm meals for community members in need.

SAN ANTONIO — For the next few weeks, many Catholics will be avoiding meat and turning to fish on Friday's in observance of Lent. Parishes across the country often hold fish fries every Friday in the weeks leading up to Easter.

That's the case at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on San Antonio's southeast side.

The Knights of Columbus are setting up in the church's parking lot to sell those plates every Friday until April 15th. For $10, plates come with two fish fillets, corn, green beans, and french fries.

The church is still taking COVID-19 safety precautions and will only be offering drive up services.

Father Jimmy Drennan said the weekly fish fries have become a necessity for the community during this season.

"It’s a to go package which is very helpful not only to our parishioners or for the neighbors, people who live in the community, but also for those who are homeless and those who are in greater need," Father Drennan said.

Just across the street from the church is a public housing complex, home to mostly low-income residents. Church volunteers do what they can to ensure they are also able to receive fish plates.

"Along with providing the fish meal that’s part of the disciplines of lent, we’re also able to help the poorest of the poor, those in need," said Father Drennan.

Tony De La O, Deputy Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, said they sold roughly 200 plates last week. They begin preparing the food around noon a8nd are set up in the church parking lot until 6:30 P.M. De La O said they are always looking for volunteers or people interested in joining the Knights of Columbus to better serve their communities.

Father Drennan said donations can go a long way in serving the community not only during Lent, but year round.

"I would just invite people who consider what can I do to provide a hot meal to the hands of people who really need it, come by saint Margaret Mary’s, make a donation to Knights of Columbus, specifically for feeding the poor in our community."

Cash, check, and credit cards are accepted.