BCSO arrests two suspects following chase; they face weapon and drug charges

The suspects crashed their vehicle after a pursuit, then ran from the scene before being caught by deputies.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have been arrested and charged following a pursuit with Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday afternoon, officials reported Friday.

The deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Dodge truck at Pleasanton and Gerald roads in south San Antonio when the vehicle began evading deputies.

They pursued the truck until the driver lost control and crashed. The truck flipped over the guardrail at I-35 South and U.S. Highway 90.

The suspects ran from the crash scene and were caught by deputies. They arrested Jessica Suarez, 26, and Mark Monreal, 29.

Deputies said they recovered 15 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of marijuana from the vehicle. They also said they found three weapons, one of which has been reported stolen.

Monreal faces the following charges:

Unlawful Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, 2nd degree felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1/4 Grams to 200 Grams, 2nd degree felony

Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony

Monreal also had active warrants for:

Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony

Driving while Intoxicated, Class B Misdemeanor

Suarez faces these charges:

Unlawful Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, 2nd degree felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1/4 Grams to 200 Grams, 2nd degree felony

Saurez also had an active warrant: