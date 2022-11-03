Fire destroys home on the northwest side, SAFD says

Officials say a heavy blaze was coming from the home when firefighters arrived spreading to the attic before flames ended.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire blazed through a San Antonio home on the northwest side Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred on the 8600 block of Bristlecone Street around 3 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a heavy blaze was coming from the home when firefighters arrived then spreading to the attic before flames ended.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape including two dogs located in the backyard, SAFD says.