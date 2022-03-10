One dead after trailer fire in south Bexar County, officials say

Fires across Bexar County have claimed the lives of several people since the beginning of the year.

SAN ANTONIO — Another person has died from a fire in Bexar County after a trailer caught on fire Wednesday night, officials confirm.

At 11 p.m., Bexar County Emergency Services responded to the 23200 block of Highway 281 S after receiving reports that a trailer collapsed due to a fire.

The original 911 caller said they were unable to get ahold of their brother who lived inside of the trailer, officials said. Once the fire was contained, investigators said they found a body inside of the collapsed structure.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office took the victim's body away; investigators said initial observations indicated several safety issues in and around the property including several broken vehicles that were in the path of firefighters on the property.