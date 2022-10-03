Two men steal blank checks, liquor and employee uniforms from local Mexican restaurant

"They took a lot of liquor bottles and the tools from my husband."

SAN ANTONIO — Burglars busted their way into a Seguin Mexican restaurant making off with blank checks, liquor, and employee uniforms. KENS 5 obtained brand new video, which shows the suspects in the act. Police also believe this duo could also be connected to a bar burglary where they got away with $5,000 and more liquor.

Owner of Reyna's Mexican Restaurant, Reyna Ochoa, said it is a weird feeling when someone breaks in and takes your stuff.

Seguin Police gave KENS 5 surveillance video. Police say the two men broke into the eatery on Valentine's Day. Ochoa believes the suspects broke the key lock and forced their way inside. Multiple camera angles show them around the restaurant.

"They took almost 18 blank checks," she said.

Police said they took money from the tip jar, $800 worth of uniforms, and even helped themselves to the bar.

"They took a lot of liquor bottles and the tools from my husband," the owner said. And the thing that made me the angriest, they stole my HP laptop. My personal laptop."

Ochoa hopes the two will be caught soon, meanwhile she is continuing to keep her livelihood going.

"Things happen for a reason," she said. If this will get fixed. It will get fixed. It is not going to be there forever, and it just makes you stronger."