San Antonio Reggae Festival returning in late July

SAN ANTONIO — Good news for those who love Reggae, the 2022 San Antonio Reggae Festival is coming back to town.

The festival will be returning for its seventh year July 30 bringing live music, a cooking and food experience art and more, the festival said. They also said a relative of Bob Marley will be in attendance.

Alex 'The Rebel' Marley will be hosting the fest and Junior 'One Blood Reid will be the headliner.

Some of the other things the festival says they will have are over 40 food and cultural vendors, face painting, hula dancer and a playground.