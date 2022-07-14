'La Llorona' | Corpse flower at SA zoo gets new name

Previously, the Zoo invited the public to help name the world's most unpleasant smelling flower.

SAN ANTONIO — The so-called "corpse flower" at the San Antonio Zoo now has a new name, the zoo announced Thursday.

Previously, the Zoo invited the public to help name the world's most unpleasant smelling flower. The corpse flower, which is native to the rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia, is an endangered plant that can take more than ten years to bloom for the first time. As for the name, well, that's because it smells like rotting flesh.

The votes are in and the chosen name is La Llorona! The name, also meaning "the weeping woman," is a ghost from Mexican folklore who roams the earth searching for her lost children whom she drowned.

La Llorena has received an incredible amount of social media attention, from here in San Antonio and around the world! The Zoo expects it to bloom this week. If you can't see her bloom in person, head to the Zoo's website to watch the live video when it becomes available.

Thursday, the zoo posted a picture of La Llorona and her friend, Yellow Mellow the snake, on its Facebook page.

Mello Yellow had to come hang out with her new bestie, La Llorona! Today’s height: 50 inches Yesterday’s height: 50... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, July 14, 2022

The zoo also provided an update on the measurements of La Llorona:

7/12: 48.75 inches

7/11: 48 inches

7/10: 47 inches

7/9: 44 inches

7/8: 41.5 inches

7/7: 38 inches

Viewing the corpse flower is free for Members and included with standard admission to the San Antonio Zoo. Plan your visit before it is too late!