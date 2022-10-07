Dog-friendly vineyard kicking off wine release party that benefits local animal rescue

Kuhlman Cellars is making a donation from each bottle sold to a local animal rescue organization, and they'll have "Barkuterie Boards" for the canines in attendance.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Kuhlman Cellars is celebrating the Dog Days of Summer with a wine release party next weekend, and it’s all for a good cause.

Furry friends are invited to the event and can enjoy doggie pools and “Barkuterie Boards” while their wine loving humans can enjoy the vineyard, tucked away on the Texas Wine Trail between Fredericksburg and Johnson City.

The Dog Days of Summer is a celebration of man’s best friend, and the release of three new wines, including the new Estate Red Blend.

“We have been working towards this milestone for nine years, cultivating the dirt, working the vines, then winemaking team has been doing some amazing work in the cellar,” said Kuhlman Cellars Co-founder, Chris Cobbs.

Cobbs said the vineyard has always been animal friendly since the adoption of their mascot, Niko, rescued after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“We're a working vineyard, and so we've got vineyard dogs that work during the week and are usually off on the weekends,” said Cobb. “But we also have a vineyard cat Niko. And if you come in visit, he is the fuzzy prince of the porch.”

Cobb said Niko inspired a passion for supporting local animal rescue organizations.

“We're going to make a donation from every bottle sold to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels area. It's an organization that does amazing work, and really with the heat and the drought, they need the support more than ever,” said Cobbs.

“Our community is so very important to us. We live in San Antonio and in the Hill Country, and to be able to give back to organizations that matter a lot to us is just super important,” he added.