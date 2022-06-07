Tejano Music Awards coming in-person to Tech Port Center

The Awards show has not been held in-person since 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards is returning in-person this November for the first time in two years.

Three time Grammy-Award Winning Tejano Star Sunny Sauceda was at Tech Port Center this morning for the announcement, giving a taste of of what’s in store at the upcoming awards show.

“It's going to be great for the Tejano music industry and for the fans of Tejano, for this part of town and for tech port,” said Texas Talent Musician's Association President Robert Arellano.

It will be the first time a major Tejano music awards show is held at the Tech Port Center and Arena and the first time the Texas Talent Musician's Association has held the event in person in two years.

“The past two years due to the COVID-19, we've had two awards programs that have been virtual,” said Texas Talent Musicians Association Board Vice-President Frank Salazar. “And of course, it's not the same as being live, so now that going back for the first time after the virus, we're very excited to be here."

The show on November 26 will feature 15 Tejano musical acts from all over the country. Texas talent musician's association president Robert Arellano says the media attention this award show is going to bring is just what the industry needs.

“The Tejano Music Awards Industry has not had this following in many, many years,” he said. “We believe this is going to give a jump-start to the industry."

For Port San Antonio Board Chair Chris Alderete, bringing the Tejano Music Awards to Tech Port Center is special because of it's historical connection to Kelly Air Force Base and the many Latinos who used to work there every day.

"On their commute, guess what they were listening to? Tejano music in the 70's 80's and 90's,” Alderete said. “So I look at it personally as it's coming home. Coming home to the southwest part of our city. "