SAPA! is on a mission to find families for 1,000 cats and dogs

The effort kicks off Thursday evening at Rock & Brews, which is donating 15% of its sales to animal rescue effortss.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — With the arrival of August comes a new mission for San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) as the rescue organization continues to work at keeping shelter populations low.

SAPA! is embarking on an effort to save 1,000 cats and dogs over a 60-day period ending Sept. 30, and the organization is looking for community members willing to help. Those willing to foster or adopt a furr-ever friend can visit one of SAPA's three locations or visit the organization's website to find a dog or cat they're willing to welcome home.

Pets can be fostered for free to get them out of a shelter, but that isn't the only way you can lend a hand; SAPA! says you can also donate to help make someone else's adoption journey easier. Those donations help cover the costs of vaccines, spaying and neutering.

SAPA! is kicking off its mission Thursday evening at Rock & Brews along Landmark Parkway, on the far northwest side. The eatery is donating 15% of all Thursday sales at the event to help animals in need, and the adoption event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.