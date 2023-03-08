Walmart on lockdown as police search for man with a long rifle

The Medina County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page warning citizens to use caution in the area.

DEVINE, Texas — A Walmart is on lockdown in the search for a man walking around Devine with a long rifle late Thursday morning.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page warning citizens to use caution in the area. The post included a photo of a man wearing a grey shirt, khaki pants and is average build with a shaved head.

The post also says he was last seen in an area behind the QuikTrip. A Walmart in that same area is on lockdown as the search continues. Devine Childcare Development Center and Devine High School are also on lockdown, according to social posts.

Police believe he may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. At this point, there is no indication from police that he has threatened anyone.

Police say if you see the man, do no approach or make contact. You are asked to call 911 or Devine Police Department at 830-663-4403.

