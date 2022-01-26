Hemisfair Park expands in downtown

At a formal groundbreaking ceremony, city officials shared how 5,000 acres of the northwest corner of South Alamo Street and East Market Street will be transformed.

SAN ANTONIO — In just 18 months, downtown will have more park space. The formal groundbreaking for San Antonio’s central park, called "Civic Park at Hemisfair" kicked off the construction project on Wednesday.

“When the community came together in 2012 to envision the master plan for the Hemisfair redevelopment, they could not have foreseen a global crisis that would impact the way we gather for Fiesta and other major celebrations,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Urban green spaces have become even more essential to the mental well-being, physical health and connection of our residents. Hemisfair’s Civic Park is the great gathering place our city needs.”

The $27 million voter-approved project will transform five acres of public parkland. It will include a shaded promenade, a shallows water feature and a great lawn for large events that can accommodate up to 15,000 people for concerts.

“Civic Park will be built with the resilience and health of our residents in mind,” City Manager Erik Walsh said. “This day has been a long time coming, and I’m grateful to the entire team who worked diligently behind the scenes to get us here.”

The park will also feature free public Wi-Fi to increase community broadband access and an expanded public restroom with a universal changing station for individuals with special needs.

The region’s natural rock formations and water sources will also be featured. Recycled water will travel through channels into shallow, interactive pools.

"We spent a lot of time listening to San Antonians and working to understand what is unique about this city,” said David Malda, one of the park's designers.”