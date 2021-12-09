It's back! San Antonio's New Year's Eve Celebration returns in-person downtown

“We are grateful we can once again come together to celebrate!"

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to ring in the New Year!

Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio's official New Year's Eve Celebration will return downtown on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. to midnight, according to a press release.

This year, San Antonians will experience the entire downtown area at Alamo Street, La Villita and Hemisfair between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard to enjoy live music and fireworks, the release says.

Last year the event and firework show was held virtually due to the pandemic.

“We are grateful we can once again come together to celebrate! Returning to downtown with the support of our partners is a wonderful way to ring in the New Year," says Mary Jane Verette, CEO & President of the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

The event will feature a carnival located at the corner of South Alamo Street and César E Chávez Boulevard, local food, artisan vendors and live entertainment.

Below is a list of musical artists scheduled to perform:

The event is produced by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio and this year's theme is "40 Years of Parks" in celebration of the of the organization's 40th anniversary.

"We look forward to building on our 40th year with transformative park projects and public programming for years to come. It’s such an honor for us to continue to organize this celebration year after year,” Verette said.

The night will end with at countdown till midnight followed by a spectacular fireworks display.