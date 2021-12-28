Heading downtown for New Years Eve? Here's what you need to know about 'Celebrate SA'

San Antonio's Official NYE Celebration returns to downtown Friday, December 31.

SAN ANTONIO — Revelers will have a place to ring in 2022 on Friday as Celebrate SA, the city's official New Year's Eve celebration, is returning to downtown San Antonio after the in-person celebration was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The free, live music event and fireworks show will take place on Alamo Street, La Villita and Hemisfair between Market Street and Cesar Chavez starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

This year's theme will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the San Antonio Parks Foundation, and feature a big screen presentation of San Antonio and Bexar County park's programming produced over the last 40 years.

"What folks will be able to see on the stage screens on New Year's Eve is a recap of all of the different events that we have produced in partnership with the city and all of our other area business partners," said Libby Day, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

Day will be joining the tens of thousands of revelers downtown. She is encouraging everyone in attendance to celebrate responsibly on all levels.

"Plan to have a safe evening as far as transportation. And then, of course, making sure that you're healthy before you come downtown," said Day.

With the omicron variant now detected in Bexar County, Metro Health is recommending everyone wear masks at NYE parties, regardless of vaccination status. However, for this event, it will be up to partygoers to decide what's best for their own health.

"When in doubt, mask up, especially in large crowds or when you don't know the vaccination status of the people you're with," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Day said the city is in full support of the event, and with all activities taking place outside, she feels confident it will be an enjoyable NYE for all.

"[Also] there will be hand sanitizer available and sanitation stations all throughout the event," said Day.

Day said all musical performances are scheduled to go on. Guests can enjoy sets from Andria Rose, DJ Catwalk, Melange, Rat King Cole and more.