Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight

Ana Blanco said the victim was defending her eleven-year-old daughter from bullies before she was hit by a car.

SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez.

The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.

Looking straight into our camera on Saturday, the victim's mother had one question: Why?

"Why would you do this," said Ana Blanco.

Lopez wasn't the only person Gomez drove over at the time. According to the arrest affidavit, several witnesses reported seeing Gomez intentionally run over two women. The other woman survived while Lopez died on scene.

Moments before, Blanco said Lopez was defending her eleven year old daughter.

"My granddaughter was being bullied from kids from school," said Blanco.

Blanco said the kids showed up at Lopez's home near Angela Walk and South Picoso Street. Then a fight broke out in the street and as things began to escalate, that's when Gomez got into her car, drove into the crowd and fled.

"People were hitting the car, telling her stop and that [Lopez] was under there and she wouldn't stop," said Blanco.

Lopez's mother and sister in law Andrea Mata said they don't know the suspect. However, they believe the suspect's daughter was living at Lopez's house at the time of the hit and run.

"To our recollection, [Lopez and Gomez] were not fighting. There was nothing between them, no bad blood," said Mata.

The women said they plan to attend Gomez's hearings to learn more and look forward to justice being served. For now, they are reflecting on Lopez's life and raising money for her funeral costs.

On Saturday, the family hosted a plate sale with 'It's God's Motorcycle Ministry' in Benavidez Park. The club's vice president expressed forgiveness towards the suspect.

"God forgives you but we would say that to go to God. Ask him for forgiveness so that you can have peace within yourself," said Gerardo 'Big G' Flores.

The family plans to host another fundraiser next Saturday and Sunday at 230 Ranch Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227. BBQ plates will be $10 each and served from 4 to 8 p.m.