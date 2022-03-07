SAFD still working to put fire out after several hours, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — Crews spent several hours of Sunday morning trying to put out a fire on the x side, officials said.
The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6600 block of Topper Ridge for a fire just after 12:30 a.m. When the first crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. When firefighters gained access of the building, SAFD says there were met with several obstacles that made putting the fire out difficult.
Crews were still trying to extinguish the fire as of 4 a.m. Officials said over 30 crews have responded. There were no reported injuries.