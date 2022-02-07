Man killed crossing the highway

A 50-year-old man was killed while crossing the highway on I-35 at Zarzamora St.

SAN ANTONIO — A late night accident on the 8000 block of I-35 leaves one man dead.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Zarzamora exit on the south side.

Police say a 50-year-old man was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a van.

That driver immediately stopped and called police to report the accident.

No other cars were involved and all traffic was diverted from the highway.

No charges are expected against the driver. The victim has not been identified yet.

Police are still investigating the crash.

