Man's arm crushed between car and pavement after driver hits concrete barrier

A passenger was critically injured after the car he was riding in hit a concrete barrier after the driver lost control.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man suffered a critical injury after the car he was riding in overturned after striking a concrete barrier, crushing his arm between the pavement and the car.

It happened on the 2500 block of Loop 410 around 12:44 a.m. early Saturday on the northwest side of town.

The passenger was in a Toyota Avalon that was traveling eastbound on the highway, when the drive lost control and struck the center concrete barrier.

The car overturned on the highway after rolling a few times, then coming to rest on it's roof, crushing the victim's arm. An ambulance witnessed the crash and stopped to help the victim, say police.

Firefighters arrived and began treating the driver, but when police arrived, he took off running. He was later found in the backyard by the resident about a half a mile from the crash scene. SAPD chopper Eagle located the driver and he was taken into custody.

The victim was aken to University Hospital.

The driver was booked for Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.