Woman injured in crash after SUV she was passenger in was rear-ended by speeding driver, police say

The victim was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was critically injured when the Toyota Highlander SUV she was a back seat passenger in was rear-ended by a speeding driver, according to police.

It happened on the 1800 block of Hackberry at Rigsby around 10:57 p.m. Friday night. Police say the SUV was traveling northbound in the left lane of South Hackberry when it was struck from behind by a 2105 Chevrolet Camaro going northbound in the right lane of Hackberry St.

Officials said the driver of the Camaro was speeding and failed to properly negotiate the curve and maintain his lane.

The back seat passenger suffered serious bodily injury and was taken by EMS to BAMC for her injuries.

The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene, and showed no signs of intoxication, according to police. Officials said it was determined the driver had been reckless and was at fault for the crash. The driver was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At last check the complaint remained in critical condition at the hospital.

