River Walk kayaking now open all year in San Antonio

Last summer, Mission Kayak was given temporary permission to rent to kayakers on the central business stretch of the River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic has been hard on many of us, but there is one consequence of COVID-19 that is worth celebrating...River Walk kayaking is now open all year.

Mission Kayak had been renting kayaks for some sections of the River Walk, such as the King William area, and the mission reach area. But, last summer, the company was given temporary permission to rent to kayakers on the central business stretch of the River Walk, known as the "horseshoe" section, in an effort to encourage a socially distant, outdoor activity during a surge in the pandemic. It was the first time in more than 20 years that kayakers were allowed in that part of the River Walk.

But, after two months of negotiations with the City of San Antonio and Go Rio, the company was able to secure permission to allow kayaking all year, according to a post on the Mission Kayak's Facebook Page.

The tours of the horseshoe section begin and end behind the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The post says kayaking will be available Tuesday- Sunday mornings during spring break (March 9-21) then return to the normal Fri-Sun morning schedule after spring break.

The company also offers rentals for kayaking the King William River Trail, which begins and ends near the San Antonio River Authority. The company also resumed offering its Mission Reach tour, which includes shuttle service, according to another Facebook post. That option was on hold during most of the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions..