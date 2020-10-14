Want to go kayaking on the San Antonio River Walk? Here's what you need to know

The limited-time popular attraction has sold out, but we found a few time slots available. Cancellations are allowed, so it can't hurt to check back often.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in more than 30 years, you can go kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk.

This month, the city has been allowing morning kayaking along the horseshoe portion of the San Antonio River in downtown, but only on the weekends. The fun begins and ends behind the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Once you launch, there is no getting off or making any stops.

Mission Adventures is the only kayaking business that's been permitted to allow rentals at this time. They also allow people to bring their own kayak, but a launch fee is still required.

The kayaking starts at 8:00 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Rentals are $53 for one person and $18 if you have your own. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are a limited about of kayakers allowed on the river - and the launch times are staggered as well to accommodate for that. There are also health protocols in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, such as the equipment being wiped down between uses, the staff wearing masks and customers are required to be socially distanced.

Reservations must be made in advance on the San Antonio River Authority's website. At last check, all of the time slots were sold out. However, a few slots became available at the time of this story being written. Since cancellations are allowed, it's worth checking back to see if there's an available time.

Wondering who this type of kayaking is for? The association says the trip is perfect for beginners and families. There is an age restriction if you are renting a kayak - you must be 12 or older (and parents are required to accompany those children between the age of 12 and 17). But, if you have your own kayak, children under age 12 must ride with a parent in the same kayak. Also, it's important to note that inflatable kayaks are not allowed.