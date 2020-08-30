Looking to kayak the San Antonio River? Here's how you can do it.

Now this is a fun way to explore the outdoors!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a fun way to get outdoors and enjoy the San Antonio River, then kayaking might be for you.

Mission Kayak & Mission Adventure Tours is offering a kayaking adventure starting at two locations; Espada Park and King William District. The Espada Park entrance is on 1750 SE Military Drive and the King William entrance is on 100 E Guenther Street.

Rentals are Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Advanced reservations are required. You also have to be age six or older. And kids ages six through 11 must be with a parent or guardian when kayaking.

The business says they are taking COVID-19 safety precautions, such as:

All employees are required to wear masks when interacting with clients.

Spraying down all kayaks, lifejackets and paddle after every use.

Rental times for every 15 minutes to ensure proper social distancing.

Clients are not required to wear masks. This is because the rental locations are outdoors and social distancing can easily be maintained.