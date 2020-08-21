Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: WR CeeDee Lamb 'has been picking it all up'

The Dallas Cowboys got quarterback Dak Prescott a new toy when they selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the first-round pick has met expectations early in camp.

Good news: The Dallas Cowboys drafted Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick.

Bad news: Lamb hasn’t had an offseason at all to understand the Cowboys' offense or develop chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Fun fact: Prescott believes the new No. 88 is developing quite nicely at receiver.

"He’s a smart kid, a smart individual," Prescott told reporters. "He’s been picking it all up, whether it’s adjustments from the formations and plays, that hasn’t slowed him down or slowed his game down any bit at all. I mean, he’s just an athletic player — very, very gifted, good hands, has a great feel for the game."

Dallas already had two talented wideouts in Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and former 2018 third-round pick Michael Gallup, who caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Adding Lamb has given the Cowboys an embarrassment of riches, and also challenged offensive coordinator Kellen Moore with finding a place for the 6-2, 198-pound rookie. Through the first couple weeks of training camp, the slot has been Lamb's spot to shine.

"I think that’s probably the most impressive thing, to be a young rookie playing in the slot and just have a feel for the game and know where to be," Prescott said. "I think that’s going to go a long way and serve him really well in this league."

First draft pick of the #Cowboys Mike McCarthy era is Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb. pic.twitter.com/E7Sg7JeQ3Y — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 24, 2020

Lamb not having an offseason to get acclimated to the Cowboys' system is reminiscent of Cooper's introduction to the team. In 2018, Dallas sent a 2019 first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for the former 2015 first-rounder.

Cooper arrived over the bye week and was the shot in the arm the Dallas passing game needed, as the Cowboys resuscitated a dying 3-4 season with a 7-2 finish to win the NFC East. Cooper caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in his nine games with his new team, enough to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Prescott had merely a bye week to develop chemistry with Cooper, unlike Lamb, who at least has the benefit of the entire month of August.

Said Prescott: "I think that trust picks up and that trust happens fast. I think you saw it with Amari Cooper a few years ago. Great players have a way of getting open and that always makes that level of trust speed up even faster. These guys are smart individuals and they care about the game of football. It’s been easy and it’s been fun. The trust is definitely gaining, whether it’s a go ball, whether it’s adjusted plays, [Lamb is] gaining that trust. He’s somebody, like I said, he’s going to do well for us this season and in the future."

Dallas had two 1,000-yard receivers with Cooper and Gallup last year. The expectation is the veterans could reproduce such seasons with Lamb adding his own in his rookie campaign. As long as Lamb continues to gain Prescott's trust, the Cowboys will at least have three talented wideouts who put opposing defenses into conflict.