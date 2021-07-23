SAPD: 2 teens injured in southeast-side apartment complex shooting

Authorities say no one has been arrested as of yet, but there is no ongoing danger to the public.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with San Antonio Police say two teens are hospitalized but expected to be OK following a shooting on the southeast side Friday evening. Authorities, however, are still searching for a suspect.

SAPD Spokesperson Mariah Medina said the gunfire broke out at an apartment complex playground along South W.W. White Road near Southcross. The incident is believed to have started with some sort of confrontation between two groups of minors in the area before shots were fired.

The gunfire also struck a nearby residence, causing some damage to the property. Medina said there is no immediate danger to the public despite no one being in custody.