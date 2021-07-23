x
Cowboys

What's happening at Cowboys Camp Friday?

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are expected to speak to reporters Friday afternoon.
Credit: Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after carrying the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium.

OXNARD, Calif — Cowboys training camp took a planned timeout Friday, as coaches and players stayed off the field during the second day of practices in Oxnard, California. 

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are expected to speak to reporters Friday afternoon, however. KENS 5 will live broadcast those news conferences in this article when they occur. 

Thursday, running back Ezekiel Elliott spoke to reporters. The 26-year-old standout said he is ready to bounce back after a "difficult season."

Dallas is returning to Oxnard for the first time since 2019. Last year, due to COVID-19, the Cowboys held camp at The Star in Frisco. Being back in Southern California established a "back to football" theme for the team.

Take a look at some of the players on the field during the first day of action at the Oxnard camp:

PHOTOS: Cowboys Camp kicks off in California

KENS

