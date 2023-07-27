Authorities: Two hurt, one dead after shooting in area of South Park Mall

It's unknown if anyone has been arrested. Police could be seen crowding around the entrance to Fitness Connection.

SAN ANTONIO — A large police presence has responded to South Park Mall on the south side after deadly gunfire Thursday afternoon.

San Antonio authorities say two people are hurt and one dead after a shooting, which unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. The victims have not been identified, and it's unknown if anyone has been arrested.

Numerous officers with the San Antonio Police department (SAPD) could be seen crowded around the entrance to Fitness Connection, on the south side of the mall off South Zarzamora. SAPD officials are expected to provide an update soon.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

