Police looking for Seguin man who allegedly left three disabled men in hot car without water

The three victim were showing signs of potential heat-related illness when police found them, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police in Seguin are looking for a deadly conduct suspect who they say left three people with disabilities sitting in a car without water on a scorching July day.

The three victims – ages 32, 53 and 76 – were under the care of the suspect, 41-year-old Corey Gill, and "found to be developmentally delayed to the extent that they would not be able to properly take care of themselves if placed in immediate danger," according to a press release. A concerned resident contacted police early in the evening of July 9 when he noticed the three men sitting in the car, which wasn't running, and asking for water.

Gill, the victims' legal guardian, told police he left them for about 20 minutes on a day when heat index values, or the "feels-like" temperature, was over 100 degrees. He said he turned the car off so they wouldn't drive away, but police said the men were showing signs of potential heat-related injury.

First responders eventually arrived to tend to the victims, who are all from San Antonio.

A warrant for Gill's arrest was issued on July 21, nearly two weeks after the initial call. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you're urged to call Seguin police at (830)379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS.

