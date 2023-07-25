Woman files lawsuit against city and SAPD after police mistakenly killed her daughter during a 2021 standoff

The lawsuit lists the mother of Neida Tijerina as the plaintiff filing a lawsuit against the City of San Antonio, SAPD Chief McManus and unknown officers.

SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a woman who was mistakenly killed by police officers during a 2021 standoff has sued the city and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

The July 2021 standoff began when Neida Tijerina's then-common-law husband, Angel Sanchez, violated a no-contact order, cut off his ankle monitor, and held Tijerina and three kids hostage. After a lengthy standoff with police, Sanchez aimed the shotgun at law enforcement, leading officers on the roof to open fire, hitting him.

Tijerina, however, died from a gunshot wound sustained in the confrontation.

Maria Tijerina is listed as the plaintiff in the wrongful-death lawsuit, which was filed Monday. Also listed among the defendants are "unknown officers" of SAPD who were involved in the 2021 police response.

The lawsuit alleges that the city failed to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel or otherwise control officers in the use of deadly force.

"The policymakers had a duty but failed to implement and/or enforce policies, practices and procedures for SAPD that respected Neida's safety and constitutional rights," it states. "This duty was delegated to (SAPD Chief William) McManus who was hired to carry out the actions and policies of the council by overseeing the operations of SAPD."

The lawsuit also claims the unknown officers misused and abused their official power by using excessive deadly force "in conscious disregard" to Nadia Tijerina's safety.

"The unknown officers took such actions knowing that the policymakers would approve their actions," the complaint goes on to say.

Sanchez pleaded no contest to charges of murder, kidnapping and assault in connection with a deadly 2021 hostage situation was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Bexar County judge back in May.

The suit is seeking an unspecified amount of actual and punitive damages from the defendants.

KENS 5 has reached out to the city and SAPD for a statement. We are waiting to hear back.