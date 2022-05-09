SAPD: Three shot, including toddler, on far west side

No one has been arrested as of yet as police sort through "conflicting stories."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to determine how three people, including a 2-year-old girl, were hurt by birdshot shotgun ammo at a west-side apartment complex.

According to a spokesperson on the scene at Culebra and Ingram, police have received "conflicting stories" about where the shooting occurred, what led up to it and who pulled the trigger. They're also unsure at this point if a potential suspect is still inside the apartment unit they responded to, and the husband of the injured woman who lives there hasn't permitted police to enter.

"The suspect may still be inside, we're not completely sure," SAPD officials said, adding they're trying to secure a search warrant. "We're getting a lot of different stories."

All three victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK. Birdshot is made up of smaller pellets meant to cover a wide area.

Child Protective Services is expected to be contacted since a child is among the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

--

MORE LOCAL COVERAGE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.