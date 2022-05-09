Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson. His 5-year-old grandson was also ejected from the car and injured.

SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio.

San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped on the highway and merged in his lane. The victim lost control causing his vehicle to roll over ejecting him and his young grandson.

Police said Stevenson died at the scene but family of the 5-year-old said he remains at University Hospital. However, they do expect him to return home tomorrow.

TXDOT is using the holiday weekend to kick off campaign reminding drivers to know and follows the law for safe driving, walking and biking. It's called 'Be Safe. Drive Smart.' campaign.

The agency said in 2021 in Texas, 841 people died in pedestrian-related traffic crashes, an increase of 15% from 2020.

The story of Lisa Torry Smith is being told as part of the statewide campaign. The Texas mother died in 2017 while walking in a crosswalk with her son.

"She was unfortunately run over by this driver who didn't brake,' said Gina Torry, her sister.

After her tragic death, Lisa’s family worked diligently to get a new law passed, called the Lisa Torry Smith Act which went into effect on September 1, 2021. It requires drivers stop and yield the right of way to people in crosswalks.

Texas motorists who fail to stop and yield and cause serious injury or death to someone in a crosswalk can face criminal penalties ranging from a fine, a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the severity of the injury.

"This means there will be greater accountability for drivers who are recklessly entering intersections where there are crosswalks and not stopping and yielding to those inside of it," said Torry.

The law also requires a person to stop and render aid if a traffic injury occurs. In Stevenson's case, the pick up truck did not stop after running the SUV off the road.