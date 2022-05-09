Massive, 204-acre pirate themed play park coming to the north side

The organization's Facebook page Friday said the new park, called Michell's Landing, will be open in seven months, or around April 2023.

SAN ANTONIO — The Mitchell Chang Foundation updated the timeline for a massive pirate-themed park coming to the north side.

The park will be named after Michell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.

Mitchell's Landing will be a destination playground in the 2000 block of Hardy Oak Parkway within Classen-Steubing Ranch Park. The park will have 164 parking spots, walking trails, a pavilion, restrooms, picnic areas, baseball fields and open-play fields.

It will be a pirate-themed playground, complete with a pirate ship for kids to explore.

"Mitchell’s Landing will be recognized as a National Demonstration Site for Inclusive Play & Youth Physical Activity. It will be a playground that provides opportunities for social interaction, engagement, and physical development for individuals of all abilities, through uninhibited play," the website says.

Other features will include 204 acres and an area called "Mermaid Lagoon", according to the Mitchell Foundation Facebook page.

