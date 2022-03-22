SAPD: 3 detained after northwest-side shooting, 1 injured

Two guns were recovered by officers responding to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say three young men have been detained following a shooting on the northwest side Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, also in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to spokesperson Michelle Ramos. He was shot in the leg.

Authorities initially responded to the 12200 block of Vance Jackson around 4:30 p.m., where witnesses told them a black vehicle fled the scene after the gunfire. Ramos said officers were eventually able to find and stop that vehicle before detaining the individuals inside; they haven't been identified.

Ramos added the responding officers recovered two guns; one from inside the vehicle and another at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities are still investigating what transpired before the gunfire.