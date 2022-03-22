Boerne's first fatal crash of 2022 reported on I-10

The victim has been identified as Jeremy McGee, 48, of Kerrville, according to authorities.

BOERNE, Texas — A 48-year-old truck driver was hit and killed by a passing motorist early Tuesday morning in Boerne. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on I-10 between the North Main Street and the Johns Road exits.

According to the Boerne Police Department, Jeremy McGee, 48, of Kerrville was found dead at the scene. Investigators believe McGee was "outside of his truck for unknown reasons when he was struck by a passing motorist. The driver of the passenger vehicle that struck the victim immediately pulled over and remained on scene."

McGee's truck was stopped on the right-hand shoulder of the interstate, BPD said.

"The truck’s headlights were on and a right-side blinker flashing; however, the emergency flashers were not activated," according to investigators.