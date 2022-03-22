Big rig and pickup truck collide on south side

The front of the truck was lodged underneath the big rig. Amazingly both drivers only had minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — It looks like heavy rain is to blame for a serious crash involving a big rig on the south side, authorities said. Police said an 18-wheeler lost control on Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Another man driving a large truck with a trailer had trouble seeing in the rain and hit the semi-truck, according to investigators from the San Antonio Police Department.

The front of the truck was lodged underneath the big rig.