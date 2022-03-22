Big rig and pickup truck collide on south side

SAN ANTONIO — It looks like heavy rain is to blame for a serious crash involving a big rig on the south side, authorities said. Police said an 18-wheeler lost control on Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Another man driving a large truck with a trailer had trouble seeing in the rain and hit the semi-truck, according to investigators from the San Antonio Police Department.
The front of the truck was lodged underneath the big rig.
Amazingly both drivers only had minor injuries from the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but only as a precaution, authorities said.