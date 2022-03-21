Child dies after accidently being hit by vehicle at apartment complex

The child's father accidently hit her with his vehicle while reversing, thinking she was inside the apartment at the time.

SAN ANTONIO — A child was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after her father accidently ran over her with his vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

At 2:20 p.m., authorities said the child passed away.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on Interstate 10 East near WW White Road.

Police initially told KENS 5 it was a "pedestrian accident with apparent serious injuries to at least one person."

They soon confirmed it was the small child.

KENS 5's Sue Calberg has been at the scene gathering information:

SAPD held a news briefing saying "tragic accidents happen," which was what this situation was.

Police said that the child's father was reversing a suburban and thought his child was inside the apartment.