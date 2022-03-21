Fatal bicycling accident has trail-users asking for safety considerations

You don't see a car until you are practically in the intersection," one community member said about a hazardous stretch of San Antonio trail.

SAN ANTONIO — The sun was low on the horizon Thursday evening when a bicyclist enjoying the Salado Creek trail at Loop 410 made a fatal mistake.

San Antonio Police say 53-year-old Craig Gulledge was heading northbound on the nature trail when he rode into the path of a westbound driver on the freeway access road, near the entrance to the Los Patios campus.

Witnesses, having arrived on scene moments after the crash, said it was immediately apparent that Gulledge didn't survive.

When word of his death started to spread on social media, friends from across the globe expressed sadness, saying Gulledge, who was an avid online gamer, was the kind of man who immediately made everyone feel welcome.

Social media posts on Facebook called him a great friend and one of the best men to ever don a kilt and participate in highland games circles. Yet in the aftermath of the crash, some people who use this stretch of the trail regularly returned to reflect on the incident.

Several of them said the loss was far from surprising.

"I am not surprised at all," Robert Valdespino said. "Every time we come through here we wonder why it doesn't happen more often."

Valdespino, who is usually on foot, said people on bikes ride right by numerous signs warning of the danger of oncoming cars.

"Most times they go through the stop sign, the intersection, even though there is a big warning and they ignore it," Valdespino said.

On both the north and south sides of the crossing, there are signs mounted on poles advising cyclists to dismount from their bicycles and walk across the intersection.

The crossing is designed at right angles with protective fencing to slow down two-wheeled traffic.

On the south side of the crossing, a huge message painted on the concrete surface of the trail reads: "Low clearance ahead, dismount bike."

Valdespino said it's common for cars traveling at 45 mph, or faster, to be surprised by bicycle riders.

"If you're coming from Tobin Park, you can't see the vehicles coming. You don't see a car until you are practically in the intersection," Valdespino said.

David Cummings said he happened on the crash scene moments after it happened.

He returned to look at the markings left on the pavement and process what he called a tragedy that left him shaken.

Cummings said while he believes the rider failed to yield, he also believes safety enhancements must be considered.

"There could be more done," he said. "There could be better markers, something done to slow the traffic down, speed bumps or something because drivers do zip through here."

Cummings said people traveling southbound on the trail have a much safer view of oncoming traffic.

"We all make mistakes, and when you are northbound, it's harder. It's darker. You can't see through the concrete."

Another complicating factor, most users agree, is that oncoming drivers have little warning about the crossing.

There is a beacon 500 feet from the crossing that features flashing lights, but a spot check of the area revealed the lights weren't functioning.

In a comment thread on the San Antonio Greenway Trails Bicycle Riders group, many posted remarks reminding riders to obey the posted signs.

One member of the advisory board for the trail system posted that she would make sure the issue is considered at the group's next meeting, which is scheduled for the last Tuesday of each month.

More information about the entire Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails System can be found here.