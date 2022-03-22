Three people hurt by driver going 100+ mph, witnesses say

The other vehicle went airborne then landed in a ditch at Southeast Military Drive, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured in a late-night crash along I-37 when their small vehicle was hit by a speeding driver, investigators said. According to witnesses, the owner of a red car was going more than 100 miles per hour.

The San Antonio Police Department said the driver of the speeding car is facing pending charges. That vehicle crashed into another one just before 10 p.m. Monday night. The other vehicle went airborne then landed in a ditch at Southeast Military Drive.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition, while another was treated at the scene. Officers found a vehicle upside down with heavy damage and another vehicle by a concrete barrier.