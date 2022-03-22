Baby safe, man and woman dead after apparent murder-suicide, BCSO says

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a man called authorities and told them that he had stabbed a woman to death before turning the knife on himself when deputies arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is suspected of killing a woman and then himself, but leaving a baby unharmed in an apparent domestic incident, authorities said Tuesday.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene located in the 14000 block of Potranco Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that a man called authorities and told them that he had murdered a woman in the apartment, and that there was a baby in the residence. He said the dispatcher kept him on the phone, and deputies arrived on the scene in minutes. The door was initially locked, but someone inside the apartment unlocked the door to let them in.

Salazar said that a man was holding a large, military-style knife that was bloody, and deputies could see a female victim nearby. The baby was in a high chair watching a cartoon on a laptop, and while some deputies were talking to the suspect, another came into the apartment to take the child out of harm's way. Salazar said deputies attempted to deescalate the situation, and one tried to use a taser to disarm him, but the man stabbed himself multiple times.

Salazar characterized the lifesaving measures at the scene as "heroic," but said they were unsuccessful. He said all indications are that the female victim in the apartment was killed before deputies arrived.

The little girl was not harmed, and Salazar said she was approximately 6 months old and appears to be the child of the two people who died, but they weren't yet sure. He described the suspect as an Asian male in his 30s, and the victim as an Asian female also in her 30s. The relationship between the two was not immediately clear.

Salazar said the deputies involved will spend five days away from the job, and help from a psychologist after the traumatic event. An investigation is underway.