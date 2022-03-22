29-year-old man critically injured in shooting on west side

According to witnesses, the suspect fired up to nine rounds from the sidewalk and then fired two more shots inside the stairway.

SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning on the west side and the suspect took off from the scene, police said. The victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators said the victim, who is not a resident of the apartment complex, was found in a stairway around 6 a.m. at North Hamilton Avenue and Micklejohn Walk Street.

JUST IN: @SATXPolice on scene of a shooting. Police tell me a man in his 20’s was shot multiple times. Suspect took off. They don’t know what lead up to shooting. Witness told me the victim: “didn’t stand a chance.” She says suspect came up and started firing off. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/nS6rn6Al7F — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) March 22, 2022

Police said they don’t know what led up to the shooting. Investigators are still on the scene combing the area for evidence.