Man accused of shooting girlfriend's ex, police say

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Jean Street on the city's west side around 1:15 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man they say shot his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend early Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a man lying on the ground in front of his door. Police say the victim's ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend came to his apartment to pick up some of her stuff and an argument broke out. Shots were fired and the suspect took off in a dark-colored SUV.

Police say the victim, who was in his 20's, had multiple gunshot wounds in each of his legs. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.