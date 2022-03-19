HPD: Man found dead in Galleria parking garage after being hit by car following fight

At this point, it's not clear if the man was killed by gunfire or by being hit by a vehicle. An investigation is underway.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in a Galleria parking garage Saturday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the third floor of the red garage.

At a news conference Saturday, HPD Commander Zachary Becker said it all started with some type of altercation, whether physical or verbal, before a shot was fired. Investigators say that gunfire may have struck a man who was running away.

That man was then hit by a vehicle in the garage and died.

At this point, there's no known motive for the shooting or altercation.

“We’re not sure if there was a fight or just some yelling involved, but it does appear there was a gunshot," said Commander Becker. "A male ran from the location where that incident occurred, and he was unfortunately struck by a vehicle.”

The person who struck the victim wasn’t involved in the altercation, but stayed at the scene to try to help.

“Our understanding is that individual was essentially an innocent bystander or witness," said Becker. "They did the right thing and remained on the scene, tried to render whatever aid they could and are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination on the man's cause of death. It’s not clear at this point if his death was from gunfire or by being hit by the vehicle.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a scene in the 5100 block of Hidalgo.



Preliminary information is shortly before 3 p.m., a male was struck by a car in a parking garage following a fight with other males. He is deceased.



Further updates from the scene.

Investigators are going to look through video from the parking garage. No one is in custody.

According to witnesses, there was a group of people walking together in the garage at the time of the incident. Police want to talk to them. Becker said they’re not accused of anything, but police hope they can help them piece together what happened.