SAPD looking for hit-and-run suspect after north-side crash

The victim was taken to a local hospital "for evaluation," according to officers at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — One person has been hospitalized and a second is on the run after a two-vehicle crash turned into a hit-and-run incident along Blanco Road next to Churchill High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The suspect, believed to be a woman, fled the scene on foot after wrecking her Hummer in the accident, which happened around 2:30 p.m. The car could be seen flipped over in the aftermath of the accident, while the victim's smaller vehicle was left mangled just up the street.

San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officials say they're still investigating the cause of the wreck, but no students or staff from the school are believed to have been involved.

SAPD also doesn't believe at this point that alcohol was a factor.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

