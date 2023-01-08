'Deployed as needed' | Texas governor plans to send DPS troopers to cities for public safety

The controversial decision comes after three people were injured in a street takeover event in Austin over the weekend.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faces mounting criticism over plans on how to deploy law enforcement.

The governor said he stands by his decision to have Texas DPS troopers policing city streets. The controversial call came over the weekend after Austin police called on DPS for help during a street takeover event.

At least five illegal street takeovers happened late Saturday night over a few hours.

"I would prefer to have Austin police officers who have experience with our communities, have relationships, understand our community, be the ones to patrol," Save Austin Now co-founder Cleo Petricek said. "But we don't have that option. We don't have that luxury anymore."

Just a few weeks ago, the city of Austin ended its controversial partnership with DPS. The partnership drew praise and complaints from Austin-area residents but ended after bodycam footage showed a trooper pointing a gun at a 10-year-old during a traffic stop.

Abbott addressed the street takeover on social media saying, "DPS will be deployed as needed to every city, including Austin, to do everything possible to maintain safety."

The governor also signed two bills into law that aim to help authorities crack down on takeovers.

House Bill 1442 gives more tools to law enforcement and prosecutors to pursue organized street racing and takeover events across the state. House Bill 2899 allows cars to be immediately removed and impounded if it was involved in a street takeover.