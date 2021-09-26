3 dead after early-morning crash on far west side, SAPD says

Authorities are still investigating the deadly wreck

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were killed after a major crash on the far west side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio authorities. The victims' ages ranged from 37 to 84 years old.

The wreck unfolded around 1 a.m. when an SUV with four occupants heading eastbound on the 1604 access road was struck by another car. Authorities say firefighters were able to use the "jaws of life" to cut into the SUV and remove two people.

Two men, 37-year-old Daniel Valenzuela Jr. and 69-year-old Daniel Valenzuela Sr., died at the scene. The third victim, 84-year-old Andrea Iglesias Uvalle, later died after being taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say another passenger, a 41-year-old woman, in still hospitalized with serious injuries.