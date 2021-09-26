San Antonio Park Police officer dies of COVID-19

A social media post from the department states Officer Jay Peña had been with the agency for nearly a decade.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Funeral details have been released. See the post below.

The coronavirus has claimed the life of another Alamo City law enforcement officer.

Jay Peña, an officer with the San Antonio Park Police Department, died Sunday morning from COVID-19 complications. According to a Facebook post from the department, Peña joined in 2012 and “served the citizens of San Antonio with dignity.”

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Peña’s family and friends during this time,” the post goes on to read.