Eligible San Antonians will be able to get additional Pfizer booster shot Friday

SAN ANTONIO — University Health will start distributing Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to some San Antonians Friday morning after FDA advisors issued emergency-use authorization for elderly Americans and those with underlying health risks.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control also gave the thumbs-up for booster shots to certain populations.

Bexar County residents who are 65 and older, or over the age of 17 with pre-existing health conditions, will be able to get their third Pfizer immunization at the Wonderland of the Americas vaccine clinic between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. UH officials say registration isn't necessary, but you must bring your vaccine cards.

More dates are expected to be announced on UH's website Friday.

Health officials have said recipients should wait until six months after their second shot to get the booster.