Bexar County appraisers see record number of property value appeals

The Bexar County chief appraiser says they saw 135,000 claims filed with their office this year.

SAN ANTONIO — If you thought your home was appraised for far higher or lower than expected, you’re not alone.

This year, the Bexar County Appraisal District says it has received a record number of appeals from property owners.

Demand for housing drastically went up during the pandemic, and so did home prices.

“We don’t get to set the market; we simply try to reflect what the market is doing,” said Michael Amezquita, chief appraiser of the Bexar County Appraisal District.

Amezquita doesn’t see the trend changing soon, as he says the state’s biennial budget anticipates property values to increase 14 to 15% in the next two years.

The increase in home market values has led to higher property taxes despite San Antonio being one of the most affordable housing markets in the state.

“You get more bang for your buck here in San Antonio. Unfortunately, that makes it harder for local homeowners to continue to own and pay these exorbitant property taxes,” Amezquita said.

This year, the appraisal district has received 135,000 appeals of property values, with 94% of claims resolved without a formal hearing, Amezquita says.

The appraisal district hopes to improve that process in the future.

“We’re going to offer an online appeal system, much more efficient. People don’t have to take time off from work to do those sorts of things,”

His goal is to educate the public on what tax breaks they can get to hopefully save people some money. It's unclear, however, when the online appeals system would be activated.

Amezquita did not say when the online appeals system would be activated.