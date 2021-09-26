Woman killed after multi-collision car crash near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — One woman was killed and others were injured after a chain reaction crash near downtown Saturday, police say.
Around 9 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to a five car backup on Interstate 37 North and Florida Street.
Police said traffic was backing up on the highway from a concert at the Alamodome which caused an initial crash. A pickup truck tried to swerved to avoid the collision, but it caused a chain reaction.
As a result of the crashes, two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries but police said a woman in her 20s died in the crash.