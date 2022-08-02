Driver experiences medical episode, crashes into building, catches fire, officials say

A pickup truck became wedged into a building near the airport, which appears to have caused a fire, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a building on the north side late Tuesday morning while experiencing a medical episode, officials said. The crash resulted in a fire at a Texas MedClinic Distribution Center.

The collision happened on Gulfdale Street along U.S. Highway 281 around 11:50 a.m. At least eight fire crews from the San Antonio Fire Department responded.

The driver, who was able to get out of his vehicle on his own, could be seen being treated for his injuries. SAFD said he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was out already when we got here. That was a concern for us is that he was still trapped inside the vehicle," Joe Arrington, a Public Information Officer for SAFD said. "That was very fortunate that he was able to get out immediately."

The pickup truck wedged into the building's front entrance is a white Chevrolet. A white SUV with some damage was being loaded onto a tow truck while firefighters worked to clear the scene. A damaged red sports car could also be seen at the location. Fire damage to the glass doors was also visible from the street.

Arrington said the employees made it out of the back of the building before firefighters arrived. He said naturally people were emotional because it's not every day that a vehicle comes crashing through your place of work.

"The sprinkler system inside the building was able to extinguish the flames and our crews went inside and finished putting it out," he said.