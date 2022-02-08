One person dead in house fire on the north side

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 90s died in a fire on the north side, fire officials said. The woman was inside a home, just north of Loop 410.
At least 25 fire units arrived on the scene, located in the 9500 block of Mider Drive from the San Antonio Fire Department around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
So far, there's no word on any other injuries. It is not known what may have caused the fire.
